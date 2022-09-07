Surrozen (SRZN) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Surrozen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.67 Surrozen Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.24

Surrozen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,256.85% -197.76% -32.99%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surrozen Competitors 664 3553 10283 152 2.68

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 683.13%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 91.46%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surrozen competitors beat Surrozen on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

