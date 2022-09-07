EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $53.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

EQT stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

