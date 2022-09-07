Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $13.15

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.67 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

