Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $95.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 82.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $5,805,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.