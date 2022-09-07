Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $84.65

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 562,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 33.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 249,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

