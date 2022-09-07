Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target at $278.50

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

