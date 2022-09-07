Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $62.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.56 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

