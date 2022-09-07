SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
SecureWorks Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
