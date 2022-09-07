Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 1.7 %

NTNX opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.