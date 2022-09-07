Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

