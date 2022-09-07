Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

