Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

