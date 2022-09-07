Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

