Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

PCOR stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after buying an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

