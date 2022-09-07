Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

