Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Increased to $30.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $30.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 115.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 91.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

