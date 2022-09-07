EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.70. EVI Industries shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 23,404 shares traded.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

