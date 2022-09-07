BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.15). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.15), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.
BTG Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 840 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 840.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
