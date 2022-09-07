Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,105.81

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,105.81 ($13.36) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.12). Savills shares last traded at GBX 926 ($11.19), with a volume of 135,245 shares traded.

Savills Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,006.52.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

