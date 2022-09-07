HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.70

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $22.32. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2,711 shares traded.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.