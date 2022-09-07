HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.70

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNFGet Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $22.32. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2,711 shares traded.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

