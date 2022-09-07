United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $0.96. United Insurance shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 66,615 shares trading hands.

United Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Insurance by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

