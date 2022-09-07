Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,278.73

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.73 ($15.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,015 ($12.26). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.51), with a volume of 329 shares.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,075.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,278.73. The stock has a market cap of £83.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

