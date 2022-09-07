Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.62

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.62 and traded as low as $47.15. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 6,616 shares changing hands.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
