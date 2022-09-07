Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also

