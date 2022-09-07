Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

