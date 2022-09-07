Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 7.39.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.08 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $10,251,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

