KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.87 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

