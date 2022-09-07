Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
FUSN stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.04.
Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
