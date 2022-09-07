Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

FUSN stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.