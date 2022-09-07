Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

DYN stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,255,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 184,404 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

