Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price at $14.90

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 1,741.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marqeta by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 274,003 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.61. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

