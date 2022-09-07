Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $46.25

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:TEX opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

