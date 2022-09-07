Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $96.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $59,786,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.