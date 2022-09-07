Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $52.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

