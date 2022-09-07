DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,500.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

DSDVY stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.