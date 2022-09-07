Head-To-Head Contrast: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) vs. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 2.37 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.64 -$3.69 billion ($9.15) -1.05

This table compares Lion Group and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Group and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -221.99% -27.59% -9.64%

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Lion Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

(Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

