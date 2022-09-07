Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $87.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.