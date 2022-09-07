Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $34.24

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.