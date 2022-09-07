Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.
EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Emera Stock Up 0.2 %
EMA stock opened at C$61.44 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.
Emera Increases Dividend
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
