ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) versus Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% ReneSola 7.29% 1.67% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arteris and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings and Valuation

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 217.69%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than ReneSola.

This table compares Arteris and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 6.07 -$23.38 million ($0.91) -7.73 ReneSola $79.66 million 4.45 $6.86 million $0.06 88.00

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReneSola beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About ReneSola

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

