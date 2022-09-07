Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.