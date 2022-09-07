HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DINO. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.