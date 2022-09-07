International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.6 %

INSW stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,360 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 67.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 89,930 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 80.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

