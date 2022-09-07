Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

