Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

