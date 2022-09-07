Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.

CHWY opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -235.91 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

