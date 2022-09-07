Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
ELMD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Electromed Stock Performance
ELMD stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.56.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.