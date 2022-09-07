National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

