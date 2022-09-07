Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. Weatherford International has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

