General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $439,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.