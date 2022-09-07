Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $128.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

