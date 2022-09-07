Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Sell”

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.